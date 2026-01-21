Tyson Fury Picks Wilder-Chisora Winner: “I Fought Both Three Times”

But who is Fury picking to win? The former heavyweight king, who is 3-0 over Chisora and who went 2-0-1 with Wilder, sees a stoppage win for his fellow Brit.

“I have just seen that Chisora and Deontay Wilder are going to have a fight,” Fury wrote on social media. “I think this is a great fight. I fought both of these men three times. But on this one, I am going with my boy ‘Del Boy’ ‘War’ Chisora for a stoppage. Get up there, Derek, come on. It’s coming home. And there should be a belt on the line as well. So, one of your sanctioning bodies you have got two legendary fighters. A champion with 10 title defences from the USA and an absolute warlord from the United Kingdom. He has fought everybody, has ducked nobody, and would have been a good heavyweight in any era, Derek Chisora. Put a belt on the line, boys!”

A heck of a lot of praise from Fury here, for Chisora in particular. Still, there are, as we know, far too many belts, straps, trinkets, call them what you will, out there today, and does a Wilder Vs. Chisora fight really need one attached to it so as to big it up? As a good, solid, and intriguing heavyweight matchup, this fight will likely sell itself, belt or no belt.

But is Fury right when he says Chisora gets the stoppage win? Maybe. Wilder, 44-4-1(43) has not looked good in quite some time, while Chisora, 36-13(23) has looked decent in his most recent fights. How much power does Wilder still carry, and more importantly, how many more head shots is he capable of taking? How much has Chisora got left in the tank, and can he put together enough punches to take down Wilder, who may not go quietly; remember, Wilder, like Chisora, has real fighting heart.

A good fight, at least potentially, between two men who have both turned 40. The loser would likely have to retire, while the winner might just go on to have another big fight. That said, this will be Chisora’s 50th and out fight, and “War” did promise us that he would indeed hang ’em up upon reaching his half-century.

It would be a good way for Chisora to go out if he did manage to KO Wilder.