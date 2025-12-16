Max Kellerman Says No One Ever Competed With Crawford

Kellerman told Ring on X that Crawford is one of those fighters people from his era will insist was untouchable. Forty-plus fights. Five divisions. Hardly anyone ever had him wobbling late. That’s the argument.

It sounds tidy. Boxing rarely is.

The problem isn’t Crawford’s ability. It’s the gaps around it. He missed too many meaningful threats for the “nobody could ever beat him” line to hold up under pressure. Dominating the fighters in front of you only tells part of the story when the list itself is selective.

Plenty of the names on Crawford’s résumé were either ageing, never elite to begin with, or arrived at the wrong time. That doesn’t erase the wins. It does limit what conclusions you can draw from them.

Kellerman says you were never sitting there in round 11 wondering if Crawford was about to lose. That’s mostly true. Mostly.

The Madrimov Fight That Won’t Go Away

Israil Madrimov is the fight that keeps breaking the spell.

In 2024, Madrimov didn’t just hang around with Crawford. He pushed him. Hurt him in spots. Took rounds clean. The scores were tight for a reason. Two cards at 115–113, one at 116–112. That’s not dominance.

A lot of people thought Madrimov edged it. Madrimov himself certainly did. And it wasn’t some robbery nobody talks about. It sits there, awkward and unresolved, every time the word “unbeatable” gets used.

If Crawford was truly untouchable, that fight doesn’t look like that. Simple as that.

Canelo Was Competitive

Then there’s Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford won, fair enough. But anyone pretending that fight was one-way is rewriting it. Going into the late rounds, it was tight. Razor-thin. Crawford closed strong. That mattered.

What also mattered is that Canelo wasn’t right. He fought with a damaged left elbow, barely using it. Most of his power came off the right because the left simply wasn’t there. He went under the knife a month later. That’s not opinion. That’s fact.

A compromised Canelo at 35 is not a peak test. Beating him is still an achievement. Calling it proof that nobody could ever beat Crawford is a stretch.

This isn’t about tearing Crawford down. He’s an all-time great. His skill set was clean, adaptable, patient. He rarely looked lost. Fighters feared him for good reason.

But boxing history doesn’t work on vibes and memories alone. It works on matchups, timing, and who you didn’t fight as much as who you did.

Kellerman is right about how fans remember Crawford. He’s wrong if that memory gets treated as evidence.

Great fighters can still be beat. Sometimes they already were, and the cards just didn’t say it out loud.