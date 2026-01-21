Dana White isn’t buying Terence Crawford’s retirement.

White sees it differently.

After watching Crawford outbox Alvarez, White said he believes there is still plenty left and that the performance was too strong to be a closing chapter. From his point of view, Crawford didn’t fade out or limp to the finish. He looked sharp, calm, and in control. That makes retirement harder to accept.

Crawford’s own reasoning was simple. He said 38 felt old enough. He said there was nothing left to prove. After 17 years as a professional and a perfect record, he chose to stop before the sport forced the decision for him.

There is also the practical side. Staying at 168 would have meant dealing with younger, bigger fighters who are still climbing. Those are risky fights with little upside for someone who already checked every box. Giving up the belts avoided that stretch entirely.

White, meanwhile, is in the early stages of launching Zuffa Boxing and is looking for recognizable names. He has suggested that once his first shows are in motion, he might reach out to Crawford later this year to see if interest is there.

“One hundred percent, he’s an all-time great,” White told TMZ. “He decided to retire. I think he should be out there fighting everybody. After seeing the masterpiece he put on that night, he’s so good and talented. I actually like him. He’s a great guy.”

That idea comes with limits. Zuffa’s roster is still thin, especially when it comes to opponents who would make sense for Crawford’s size and profile. There is no obvious in-house fight that sells itself on merit alone.

Which leaves money as the real question. If the offer looks anything like the payday Crawford earned for the Alvarez fight, retirement becomes more flexible. If it doesn’t, there is little reason for Crawford to revisit a decision that already fits his career arc.

For now, Crawford sounds finished. White sounds unconvinced. Whether that gap closes will depend less on persuasion and more on whether Zuffa can offer something that feels worth reopening the door.