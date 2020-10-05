Could Floyd Mayweather Jr. “Help” Deontay Wilder?

Floyd Mayweather Jr (not Senior) has again expressed his interest, his desire, in “helping” Deontay Wilder. A while back, Mayweather suggested he would be willing to help train Wilder, and now, speaking on the Club Shay Shay podcast, “Money” said that he is “here if Wilder wants to reach out.”

As fans know, Mark Breland was officially released from Team-Wilder a couple of days ago, leaving long-time trainer Jay Deas to guide the former WBC heavyweight champ from here on in. But will Deas be happy to work alone (along with the other lesser known members of Team-Wilder, Malik Scott among them), or will he look for some assistance? Will Breland be replaced, and could he even be replaced, maybe for a short term at least, by none other than Mayweather?

It really would be huge news if Mayweather teamed up with Wilder but Floyd has stated again how he is “here to help fighters.”

“Deontay Wilder, I mean, he got bombs. That’s why he calls himself The Bronze Bomber, he’s got bombs,” Floyd said. “But we can make his skills a lot better. The only thing he needs in the basic fundamentals, and I can do the rest. If he wants to reach out, I’m here. I’m here to help fighters.”

Heavyweight legend George Foreman offered Wilder his services as a trainer shortly after Wilder’s rematch loss to Tyson Fury, but Deontay never took Foreman up on his offer. It’s probably going to be the same here with Mayweather (How would Deas react if Mayweather came in and tried to teach “skills” to the fighter he has been with for so long? Wouldn’t this be more than a touch offensive to the training ability of Deas?)

But again, what a huge story it really would be if Wilder and Mayweather hooked up. And an even bigger story if Mayweather was able to help Wilder get revenge against Fury!

The latest word on Fury-Wilder III is we may have to wait until 2021 to see it go down. This is the word according to the “multiple sources” who writer Mark Kriegel conversed with. But Fury is getting itchy; he wants to fight in December. In fact, Fury has stated he WILL fight in December, Wilder or no. Fury has said he will take a “homecoming” fight if the Wilder threequel doesn’t take place this year.

All we can do is wait to see what happens on all fronts.