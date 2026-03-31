Haney posted on X, “He won’t sign up,” responding to ongoing talk about whether Garcia will enroll in VADA testing for a potential September 5 bout. The message was brief, but it goes straight to the issue that has followed Garcia since their first fight.

By Haney saying the word “won’t” instead of “hasn’t,” he isn’t just talking about a delay in paperwork, but rather he’s making a definitive statement about Ryan’s character and intent.

I see Haney is doing three specific things:

1. The Weaponization of Credibility

Haney knows that in 2026, the “Court of Public Opinion” is just as important as the sanctioning bodies. By saying “He won’t sign up,” Haney is effectively telling the fans: “I am ready to fight, but Ryan is hiding something.” It’s a move designed to strip Ryan of his “A-side” leverage by making him look like the one who is scared or compromised.

2. Testing the “New” Ryan

Since Ryan’s win over Mario Barrios in February, his camp has pushed a narrative of a “disciplined and mature” fighter. Haney’s tweet is a direct challenge to that new image. If Ryan is truly “back,” Haney is asking why he won’t submit to the very thing (VADA) that caused his 2024 suspension. It forces Ryan to either sign the papers or admit by silence that Haney is right.

3. Creating a “Win-Win” for Haney

If Ryan signs: Haney gets the rematch he wants under the strictest possible conditions.

If Ryan doesn’t sign, Haney has a perfect excuse to walk away and pursue other options (like the unification with Rolly Romero) while keeping his moral high ground.

Any timeline for the rematch now runs through that same point. It’s not about the date or venue yet. It’s about whether Haney believes Garcia will follow through on testing requirements that were central to the fallout from their first fight.