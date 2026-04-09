Anthony Joshua Targets Deontay Wilder Fight Before Tyson Fury Clash

Hearn made clear the route will not go straight to Fury.

“This is what I want. We need a warm-up fight before we fight Tyson Fury, because AJ’s coming off an accident, he’s rehabilitating his body… We’ll take Deontay Wilder as that warm-up fight and then we’ll fight Tyson Fury in December.”

Joshua last fought in December, stopping Jake Paul in a bout that drew attention in the United States but did not affect his position in the heavyweight division. The priority now is activity, then a major fight to close the year.

Wilder’s name returns after years of failed negotiations when both were closing in on an undisputed fight. The American recently came through Derek Chisora over twelve rounds, showing sharper timing with his right hand and staying in position longer behind it.

Hearn acknowledged that performance but backed his fighter clearly.

“By the way, I respect Wilder and I think he looked much better [against Chisora] than he has done previously. But let me tell you – cause I was 6 feet away – Anthony Joshua will walk through Wilder within 3 rounds.”

The remaining issue is Wilder’s hand injury from the Chisora fight. If Wilder is cleared, the fight sets the final step before Joshua and Fury meet at the end of the year.

Fury’s side also has work to do. He meets Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, a result that will shape whether a Joshua fight in December can move forward.