Xander Zayas Pushes Back: “I’m Not Them Bullies You Fought”

WBA and WBO junior middleweight champion Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) has been a big name in the 154-lb division for years, whereas Ennis spent over a decade squeezing down to 147.

By telling Ennis to his face, “I’ve seen you being hurt,” he’s trying to strip away the “Boots” mystique before they even touch gloves.

Most people look at Ennis and see a defensive wizard who is almost impossible to hit cleanly. Zayas is telling the world he’s seen the cracks in the armor.

“He’s going to run through these punches all night long,” said Zayas.

This is a statement of intent. When Zayas says he’s going to “run through” those punches, he’s challenging the Ennis hype train.

For years, the boxing world has treated Ennis’s power like it’s extraordinary. Zayas is treating it like a minor inconvenience.

Running through punches is a grueling strategy. It means Zayas is willing to take one to give two, counting on his superior size and natural strength to wear Ennis down.

That single round against Uisma Lima gave Ennis almost zero data on how his body actually handles the 154-pound limit in a real fight. Jumping from a first-round blowout against an unknown opponent straight into a unification bout with a hungry, natural junior middleweight like Zayas is a massive risk.

While Ennis has the higher profile, Zayas has the tenure in this weight class. He’s spent his entire career building his frame for these exact physical demands.

Blasting out a guy like Lima can actually be a disadvantage. It might have given Ennis a false sense of security regarding his power at the higher weight. He might think he can bowl everyone over at 154 the same way he did at 147, but Zayas won’t fold under that initial pressure.

We’ve seen this story before, where a fighter looks great against “B-side” opponents but looks human the moment someone with real skill and size pushes back. Zayas is that someone.