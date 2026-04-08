The people closest to Tyson don’t want him fighting anymore. It is hard to argue with the timeline of his recent performances. Each one seemed to chip away at the aura of the unbeatable giant.

“He said if you asked any of his family, the answer would be no,” Tommy explained in an interview with Bloody Elbow. “We care about his health. Fans want to see him fight because he’s entertaining, but we’re looking at it differently.”

Getting dropped and nearly outworked by a boxing debutant, Francis Ngannou, in 2023 was the first major crack in the armor. It showed a lack of focus or, perhaps, a physical slowing that wasn’t there before.

Being battered in that ninth round of the first fight with Oleksandr Usyl was a visual most fans never thought they’d see. Getting dominated in the rematch essentially settled the debate on who the better man was in this era.

When a fighter with Tyson’s high-IQ style starts getting hit cleanly and regularly, it usually means the reflexes have left the building. At 37, those switched on moments Tommy mentioned are harder to maintain for twelve rounds.

The concern isn’t just about him taking unnecessary punishment because his brain is making plays his body can no longer execute. Facing a guy like Makhmudov, who has zero nuance but 100% knockout power, is exactly the kind of risk vs. reward calculation that keeps a family up at night.

They’ve seen him at the mountain top, and they likely don’t want to see him become a stepping stone for the next generation of heavyweights. It definitely feels like the “fighting man” spirit is currently winning the tug-of-war against common sense.

“He’s a fighting man,” Tommy said about Fury. “He loves to do it.”

That “fighting man” label is the ultimate romanticized excuse to ignore the data. In the Fury household, being a “fighting man” is their entire lineage. John Fury has been saying it for decades, that they aren’t built for “normal” jobs.

By presenting Tyson’s return this way, Tommy is essentially saying, “He’s doing this because it’s his nature,” which makes it much harder for anyone to stage an intervention.

The issue is that “loving to do it” doesn’t fix a slow jab or a chin that’s starting to fail.

It ignores the technical decline you pointed out. You can love the sport with all your heart, but if your reaction time has dropped by a fraction of a second, “love” won’t stop a 250-pound heavyweight from landing a flush right hand.

If he loses to Makhmudov, the narrative is already set: “He went out on his shield like a warrior.” It’s a way to soften the blow of a potential disaster.

“The thing is, Tyson just needs to stay switched on,” Tommy said. “If he boxes how he can, he’ll get the job done.”

If Makhmudov lands a clean bomb and the ref steps in for a “standing eight” or a slow count, the backlash would be nuclear. Fans are already tired of the feeling that the rules bend for certain stars.

Tommy says Tyson just needs to stay “switched on,” but your point is that the officiating often acts as a backup switch. If Makhmudov turns the lights out, we’ll see if the referee tries to keep the party going or if the reality of Tyson’s decline finally reaches a 10-count.