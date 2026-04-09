Fight Won’t Settle Questions Over Tyson Fury’s Level

Fury faces Makhmudov this weekend in his first fight since back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, ending a 16-month absence from the ring. The fight comes at a time when there is increasing focus on where Fury stands in the current heavyweight picture following those defeats.

While the matchup provides a return to activity, it does little to clarify whether Fury remains among the top fighters in the division or is entering a different phase of his career after a lengthy run at the highest level.

Makhmudov has built his record with wins over opponents such as Carlos Takam and Dave Allen, but he has not established himself among the leading contenders. The selection of opponent has led to questions about how much can be taken from the result, regardless of how the fight plays out.

A dominant win would confirm Fury is still capable of handling experienced opposition, but it would not reestablish his position near the top of the division following his losses to Usyk. Any signs of struggle would put immediate focus on how much the 16-month layoff has taken out of him.

The division is moving forward with younger contenders pushing into position, placing added focus on how Fury performs in his return.

The outcome may carry more significance in terms of perception than proof for Fury, 37, as the fight is unlikely to provide a clear answer about his current standing among the division’s leading names.

Makhmudov has wins over fighters such as Carlos Takam and Dave Allen, but has not faced the same level of opposition as Fury.

He was stopped by Agit Kabayel when he stepped up in level, and also lost a decision to Guido Vianello, who is viewed as a contender rather than a top-level heavyweight.