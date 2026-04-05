Scotney added the WBA title to her WBC, IBF and WBO belts with scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 96-94, controlling most of the 10-round fight through cleaner punching and distance management. Flores Rosquero brought steady pressure throughout, but it was Scotney’s accuracy and timing that consistently decided the rounds.

The early rounds set the pattern. Scotney worked behind sharp combinations and picked her moments, landing first in exchanges while forcing Flores Rosquero to reset. The Mexican challenger had success when she closed the gap and increased her output, particularly from the second round, but she struggled to turn that pressure into clearly winning rounds.

Scotney’s counters became a key factor as the fight progressed. Scotney landed hooks and right hands as Flores Rosquero advanced, with many of her shots arriving first in the exchanges.

By the middle rounds, she had established control of the distance and was dictating when exchanges took place.

The fight tightened slightly in the sixth and seventh rounds when Scotney spent more time near the ropes and absorbed heavier shots, including a left hook and an uppercut. Flores Rosquero’s best moments came in these exchanges at close range, where her physical approach created opportunities.

Scotney still produced the cleaner work in those sequences, landing a right hand that visibly affected Flores Rosquero in the seventh, and continued to pick off shots as the pace remained high.

By the final round, Flores Rosquero needed a stoppage but was unable to break through. Both fighters exchanged right hands late, though Scotney remained composed and finished the fight on her feet, in control.

The result keeps Scotney unbeaten and confirms her position at the top of the division. She did not dominate every minute, but she won the majority of the rounds with cleaner, more effective work, which the judges reflected on the scorecards.