Conor Benn – Chris Eubank Jr Possible For May, Says Alalshikh

There are plans afoot to make the all-British grudge match. This is Conor Benn Vs. Chris Eubank Junior in May of next year. As fans know, these two should have fought months ago, only for Benn to test positive for an illegal substance, seeing the fight fall apart right at the eleventh hour.

The two sons of great former champions have been circling one another ever since, and last night, as was expected, Benn charged into the ring to confront Eubank, this after Eubank, 34-3(25) had stopped Kamil Szeremeta in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two exchanged words, again, and Saudi money man Turki Alalshikh was very much listening and paying attention. Alalshikh says the time is right to host the fight now, and he is said to be eyeing a May date for the so-called ‘next generation’ showdown.

With Benn unable at the time being to box in the UK, this fight indeed looks headed to Riyadh, on yet another stacked card.

Speaking briefly with The Stomping Ground after last night’s close and controversial decision won by Artur Beterbiev, this of course in the historic, four-belt unification clash with Dmitry Bivol (Alalshikh, by the way, had Bivol winning the fight by two rounds and he says he very much wants to make the rematch), Turki said he wants to make the fight and that May is the month he has in mind.

It will be interesting to see if either Benn and/or Eubank choose to box another fight in the meantime, as May is seven months away from now. Benn, 23-0(14) and the younger man of the two by seven years at age 28, has not boxed since February, and he may feel he needs to sharpen his tools prior to going into a massive, must-win fight with Eubank. We will see.

But Alalshikh is a man who makes the fight he wants to make, and now, along with a number of other big and exciting fights, he wants to see Benn and Eubank get it on. Finally.