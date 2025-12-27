Naoya Inoue vs. Alan Picasso – Live Results from Riyadh


Undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue defends against #2 WBC contender Alan Picasso this morning on DAZN PPV in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In the co-feature, Junto Nakatani fights Sebastian Hernandez. The event begins at 4:00 am ET / 9 am UK time. Live results will be shown below.



DAZN PPV Fights

  • Naoya Inoue vs. Alan Picasso
  • Junto Nakatani vs. Sebastian Hernandez
  • Kenshiro Teraji vs. TBC (Willibaldo Garcia pulled out; replacement pending)
  • Taiga Imanaga vs. Eridson Garcia
  • Reito Tsutsumi vs. Leobardo Quintana

Main ring walks expected between 7:45–8:00 a.m. ET / 12:45–1:00 p.m. UK  – click here to order the event


