Naoya Inoue vs. Alan Picasso – Live Results from Riyadh

Will Arons is a veteran boxing journalist with more than a decade of experience covering the global fight landscape. As a contributor to Boxing247.com, he provides comprehensive reporting on major bouts, championship developments, and emerging prospects shaping the sport today. His work spans news coverage, fight results, and analytical features grounded in accuracy, sourcing, and long-standing industry knowledge. Arons’ clear, straightforward reporting style keeps readers informed on boxing’s key storylines and delivers dependable insight into the sport’s most significant events and fighters.