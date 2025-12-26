Davis has since moved up in weight, removing himself from Cruz’s immediate orbit and, with it, much of the lingering criticism that he was avoiding a rival who consistently had his number in the amateurs.

Cruz has openly pursued a professional rematch since turning pro, frequently referencing their amateur history and positioning himself as the unresolved measuring stick in Davis’ career. The fight, however, has never progressed beyond interviews and social media comments. As Davis moved through the lightweight division and then up to 140 pounds, their paths separated rather than converged, despite the Olympic rivalry remaining one of the most lopsided among elite contemporaries.

“I think it depends on the plans each one uses in the ring,” Cruz said. “But I think my son has my blood, so I give him a slight advantage,” he added, speaking to YSM Sports Media.

The contrast in career paths has only grown sharper. Davis captured a lightweight title last February against Denys Berinchyk, a champion many fans viewed as the most vulnerable option available at the time. Cruz, meanwhile, is preparing to challenge Raymond Muratalla for a world title on January 24 — just his seventh professional fight — against one of the division’s most complete operators.

The difference in risk tolerance between the two fighters is now pronounced. Muratalla represents a level of difficulty Davis has not yet been required to confront — a high-output pressure fighter with durability, positional discipline, and the ability to force sustained exchanges over twelve rounds. It is the type of opponent typically used to determine whether a fast-tracked contender can function without insulation, rather than one selected to preserve momentum.

Asked whether he expects Davis’ bout with Ortiz to be competitive, Cruz acknowledged the danger while again framing the matchup through style rather than sentiment.

“Ortiz is a great fighter, a complete fighter,” Cruz said. “It depends on whether he adopts the style he wants.”