Chisora vs. Parker, Taylor vs. Jonas – live boxing results from Manchester

Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker will be meeting up tonight in a 12 round fight on DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office for an interesting match-up at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Watch Chisora Parker LIVE on DAZN (click here)

Chisora (32-10, 23 KOs) is the underdog in this match-up against the younger 29-year-old former WBO heavyweight champion Parker (28-2, 21, but he doesn’t have as much pressure on him.

Parker has lofty ideas of fighting for another world title after losing his WBO strap against Anthony Joshua in 2018.

To keep in the race to fight for one or more of the heavyweight belts against the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury 2-fights this year, Parker MUST beat the 37-year-old Chisora.
WATCH LIVE: Chisora v Parker, Taylor v Jonas Weigh In

Boxing 247 will be giving updates on tonight’s results for the Chisora vs. Parker card below:

  • Jovanni Straffon TKO-1 James Tennyson
  • Johnny Fisher TKO 3 Phil Williams

The fights that many boxing fans are interested in are the middleweight bout between Chris Eubank Jr (29-2, 22 KOs) and Marcus Morrison (23-3, 16 KOs).

Eubank Jr hasn’t fought in ages, but he’s got aspirations of fighting for a world title this year against IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin.

It’s been almost two years since the 31-year-old Eubank Jr last fought, so it’s difficult to predict what we’ll see from him tonight.

Two years ago, this would have likely been an easy win for Eubank Jr, but maybe not now.

Lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton (1-0) will be looking to pick up his second career victory in going against the winless Levi Dunn (0-4) in a four-round fight.

Campbell, the son of former British boxing great Ricky Hatton, didn’t look so good in his pro debut last March against Jesus Ruiz.

The punching power that Campbell’s famous father Ricky Hatton had was nowhere to be found, and he wasn’t anywhere near the same fighter.

WBA light heavyweight champion Dimitry Bivol (17-0, 11 KOs) takes on a local fighter Craig Richards (16-1-1, 9 KOs) in a title defense.

Although Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn insists that this will be a competitive fight, that’s likely bluster on his part. If Bivol is firing on all eight cylinders tonight, Richards will be a punching bag, and he may need to be saved by the referee at some point.

The running order for the card:

1. James Tennyson vs. Jovanni Straffon – vacant IBO lightweight title

2. Johnny Fisher vs. Phil Williams – heavyweights

3. Dimitry Bivol vs. Craig Richards – WBA light heavyweight title

4. Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Marcus Morrison – middleweights

5. Campbell Hatton vs. Levi Dunn – lightweights

6. Katie Taylor vs. Natasha Jonas – undisputed lightweight

7. Derek Chisora vs. Joseph Parker – heavyweights

