Oleksandr Usyk’s Next Fight: WBO Orders Joseph Parker Title Defense

IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered by the World Boxing Organization to defend against their designated mandatory, Joseph Parker, next. They’ve given them 30 days to negotiate a deal before a purse bid.

Parker’s Mandatory Challenge

It’s a fight that works well for Parker, as it gives him a big payday. However, the clash doesn’t do much for Usyk’s bottom line financially. Parker will be a low-pay fight for him, and be nowhere near what he could get if he vacates the WBO title to go in the direction of a trilogy with Anthony Joshua or ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury.

Final Fight Strategy

Usyk, 38, has a big decision to make about what his goal is for his next fight. If this really is going to be his final one of his career, is it worthwhile to use it to fight Parker, a fighter that won’t attract much fan interest, or use the final clash to face a bigger name for a better-paying fight?

If Turki Alalshikh is willing to pay Usyk the kind of money he could get for fighting Fury by defending against Parker, then so be it. Go in that direction for his final fight. But if the difference in pay is massive, it’s pointless to humor a fight against Parker. Give up the WBO belt, and go in the direction of a trilogy match with Fury.

Fans are generally in favor of this fight, given that Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) has earned it by beating veterans, Martin Bakole [310 lbs], Zhilei Zhang [42 years old], and Deontay Wilder [39] in his last three fights.