Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Chris Arreola – Live Boxing Results

After a year and a half outside of the ring, former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Andy ‘Destroyer’ Ruiz Jr (33-2, 22 KOs) is making his comeback tonight against Chris ‘The Nightmare’ Arreola (38-6-1, 33 KOs) on in a pay-per-view broadcast on Fox Sports. The action starts off at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Here are the early results from tonight’s Ruiz vs. Arreola undercard:

Junior middleweight Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KOs) defeated Jorge Cota (30-5, 27 KOs) in the fourth round. The lanky 6’5 1/2″ Fundora hurt Cota with a series of punches in the fourth, causing the referee Ray Corona to step in and halt the bout. The time of the stoppage was at 2:35 of the fourth.

Welterweight Jesus Ramirez Jr (16-0, 14 KOs) defeated Javier 'El Intocable' Molina (22-4, 9 KOs) by a 10 round unanimous decision. The scores were 97-92, 99-90, 99-90. Molina lost a point in the seventh round for hitting on the break.

Erislandy Lara (28-3-3, 16 KOs) absolutely crushed #8 WBA Thomas Lamanna (30-5-1, 12 KOs) by a first-round knockout to win the vacant WBA World middleweight strap. Lara, 38, hit LaManna with a straight left hand to the head that laid him out on the canvas on his back. The referee stopped the fight right away without giving a count, which made sense because LaManna was in bad shape. The time of the stoppage was at 1:20. There was nothing complicated about what Lara did in the fight, as he was throwing nothing but left hands, and there wasn’t anything LaManna could do to stop them. Lara didn’t even need to jab.

Eduardo Ramirez (25-2-3 KOs stopped Isaac Avelar (17-3, 10 KOs) by a third-round knockout to win the interim WBA featherweight title. The time of the stoppage was 1:16 in round three. Ramirez dropped Avelar with a right to the head in the third. Avelar got back up and the fight was stopped moments later after he was sent into the ropes.

This is Ruiz’s first bout with new trainer Eddy Reynoso, and there’s a lot expected of him. Ruiz has lost over 60 lbs, and he’s supposedly in the best shape of his life.

We’re going to see if the weight loss will translate into a great performance for Andy Jr or if it’s more of the same as what we saw in his last fight against Joshua.

Ruiz, 31, is counting on beating Arreola to put himself back in the title picture against champions Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury.

We’ll have to see if Ruiz can get back to that level because tonight’s fight with 40-year-old Arreola won’t automatically put Andy in the slot to fight for a world title.

He’s still going to have to beat a high-ranked fighter like Deontay Wilder, Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois, or Joseph Parker to get the shot.

It’s likely that Ruiz will continue to be matched carefully until he gets another world title shot. With the kind of money that Ruiz can make by fighting for a world title, it pays off for him to not to take any risks before that.