Parker’s Manager Hails Usyk As “Possibly The Greatest Of All-Time,” But Says He Needs To Fight Parker To “Cement His Legacy”

Ask around, and the majority of people in the boxing world do feel that Joseph Parker should be next for unified four-belt heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk. Frank Warren wants to see the fight happen, as does retired heavyweight great Lennox Lewis. Parker, the WBO interim champ, will get his shot at Usyk next, that or Usyk vacates the WBO belt.

And Parker’s manager David Higgins says Usyk needs to fight Parker in order to “cement his legacy.” In truth, Usyk doesn’t have to do a damn thing to cement his legacy; the Ukrainian could walk away now and he’d absolutely go into both The Hall of Fame and the record books as one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in history. But Parker does deserve his chance and it would be a shame for him to wind up fighting TBA for a vacant belt. Parker, 36-3(24), wants to test his skills with those of Usyk, 24-0(15).

Is Parker Usyk’s Next Logical Opponent?

Higgins, speaking with RNZ.co.nz, said that although he feels Usyk is perhaps the greatest fighter of all time, Usyk should fight Parker in order to remain as unified champion.

“If he chooses to put legacy first and foremost and keeping the division unified and undisputed he’ll fight Parker next, but he might use another fight that might generate more money,” Higgins said. “Heavyweight boxers at that level should be trying to win the heavyweight title to unify it. That’s exactly why Joseph is boxing. So he’s hoping to fight Usyk next.”

Will Usyk Choose Parker, or Drop the Belt and Walk?

Higgins also said that it’s “up to Usyk” as far as whether he fights Parker next or not. Really, if he wants to keep all four belts he has now reigned over two times, Usyk will have to play ball as far as his ordered mandatory defences are concerned. The problem is, there are three other fighters calling for their shot at Usyk, and it’s only a matter of time before the folks at the WBC, at the IBF, and at the WBA order Usyk to defend their organisation’s title. Usyk, though, may only have one or two more fights before retiring.

It will be interesting seeing what Usyk decides to do next, but most everybody is agreed: Usyk has earned the right to do what he wants with the remainder of his ring career.