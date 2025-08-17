Tyson Fury Says Moses Itauma Will “Wreck” Usyk — Do You Agree?

Tyson Fury’s mouth is working overtime again. Right after Moses Itauma bulldozed Dillian Whyte in two minutes, Fury jumped on social media to crown the 20-year-old as the destroyer of the heavyweight division.

“Moses Itauma will wreck all them old men out of the division,” Fury declared. “Usyk, AJ, Miller, whoever there is who’s old. Zhang, fuckin’ whoever else there is, Luis Ortiz. All these big names of the past are all a spent force.”

Not content with just throwing names under the bus, Fury leaned on his usual sermon: “Boxing is a young man’s game, like I told Wladimir Klitschko when he was 37. Boxing is a young man’s game and it waits for nobody. I’ve been retired eight months and I’m an old man too. Hence I’m 37 and not 25!”

And to cap it off, he doubled down: “Moses is the future of boxing. I’ve been saying it for years.”

Usyk isn’t Ortiz, and he isn’t finished

Here’s where the Gypsy King is spitting nonsense. Usyk isn’t Luis Ortiz shuffling through payday fights. He isn’t a washed-up borken Joshua clinging to past glory. Usyk is something else entirely. He’s the smartest operator in the heavyweight division, a master tactician with footwork that embarrasses giants. He didn’t just inherit Fury’s belts — he earned them by dissecting everybody put in front of him.

If Usyk and Itauma fought tonight, Usyk wins. He frustrates him, outsmarts him, probably schools him over 12 rounds until the kid looks human again. Itauma’s dangerous, sure. He’s young, fresh, mean, and I believe he’s the real deal. Calling someone “the real deal” is one thing — beating a generational champion right now is another level entirely.

The Jared Anderson curse

Fury’s blessing feels more like a curse. He said the same thing about Jared Anderson not long ago — the “future of boxing,” the “next one.” Then a 32-year-old Martin Bakole bludgeoned Anderson and sent that hype train into the ditch. Déjà vu is lurking.

So yeah, Moses looks special and is the real deal. But when Fury gives you his seal of approval, don’t smile — run. His ‘future of boxing’ stamp ages careers quicker than a dodgy kebab. One minute you’re the next big thing; the next, you’re Jared Anderson wondering what truck just hit you.

Bottom line: I rate Itauma. He’s a young killer, the kind of fighter who could own this division in one or two years. But if Fury thinks he’s smashing Usyk today? That’s delusion. Usyk is something else, and until proven otherwise, he eats kids like Moses for breakfast.