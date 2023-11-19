Chantelle Cameron Sounding Mean Ahead Of Katie Taylor Rematch: “I’m Going To Hurt Her”

Reigning female 140 pound champion Chantelle Cameron is talking a brutal fight ahead of her big rematch with Katie Taylor. As fans know, unified lightweight champ Taylor lost in a bid to take Cameron’s unified belts at 140 pounds, this back in May. Taylor, who lost for the first time, is determined to put it right in the rematch of November 25, with Taylor saying she has had a far better training camp this time and that she is looking forward to showcasing her new skills in the return.

But the undefeated Cameron, angry at the way she has to go back to Dublin to fight Taylor, to give Taylor “a second run at a homecoming,” is predicting a bad night for Taylor. As determined as Taylor is to get revenge, Cameron is equally determined to win bigger in the sequel. And Cameron, 18-0(8) is predicting a brutal night for her rival. There will be no excuses from Taylor, who says she had a bad night in May, says Cameron, who is the younger, naturally bigger fighter.

“I have got to beat Katie again to make sure I cement it because what I did the first night goes out the window if I lose,” Cameron said to Matchroom. “I will go in there with a bit of grip, a bit of beast, and then I’m completely different. I can see why Katie wants to fight me on her own terms, but that’s wound me up. I have to come back to Dublin again, give her a second shot at a homecoming. I never had a homecoming – you’re not putting your belts on the line; this is my legacy, and I feel like I’m being held back a bit because Katie is getting another shot at me. I’m spiteful, I’m horrible. The excuses are firing me up. I’m going to be picking my shots, so they are cleaner and harder, I’m going to be dominant and I’m going to be brutal. What’s the excuse going to be that time? I’m going to hurt Katie Taylor.”

In terms of punching power, Cameron is adamant that Taylor, 22-1(6) cannot hurt her, that she “knows” that she has felt Taylor’s best power punches, with no ill effects suffered. “I take shots to give shots,” Cameron stated. It does sound as though Cameron, who had to make do with a majority decision win in the May fight, wants the KO or stoppage this time. Maybe Cameron will get it. Taylor, aged 37 and a pro since November of 2016, has had some tough fights (Delfine Persoon X2, Amanda Serrano, Cameron) and some people do feel she could be some way past her best. Cameron is 32 years of age and she is the fresher, bigger fighter.

It’s a tough assignment Taylor is heading into, and though we can never write her off, Taylor has to be looked at as the underdog here. It’s pretty difficult to see anything but a second win for Cameron. And again, Cameron wants that emphatic stoppage win.