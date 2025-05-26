Canelo Gives His Pick For The Jake Paul-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Fight: “If He Takes It Seriously”

Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez was recently asked his opinion on the June fight between Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Junior, or rather, Canelo was asked who he thinks will win the fight. Canelo, who won a wide decision over Chavez Jr almost a decade ago, says he will be rooting for his fellow Mexican, and that if Chavez Jr “takes it seriously,” he can win the fight.

Chavez Jr, is now 39 years of age, however, and his many critics will no doubt say the son of a legend never really and honestly took the sport seriously when going into a number of his big fights. Who knows, though, maybe Chavez’ fighter’s pride will see to it that he trains as hard as can be so as to avoid being beaten by a YouTuber.

Canelo on Paul vs. Chavez Jr.

“Yeah [Chavez can win the Paul fight],” Canelo said to Seconds Out. “I obviously support Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I hope he wins. [If] he prepares himself really well and takes it seriously, he beats him.”

Paul is at least fighting a real fighter here, a former WBC middleweight champion with a 54-6-1(34) pro record. This is not anything like as bad as the Paul-Mike Tyson show, where Tyson was almost 60 years of age. Chavez, if he does put the work in in the gym, and if he has got one last good effort in him, should be able to do as Canelo says and beat Paul, who is currently 11-1(7).

But there are a lot of ifs surrounding Chavez Jr going into this fight. One other thing that might just sufficiently motivate Chavez Jr to work hard and then fight hard, is the shame he would suffer if he lost to Paul, this with his legendary father sat at ringside. Chavez Senior recently stated that there is no way Paul can defeat his son. Mexican pride will be on the line on June 28, as will the celebrated and honoured Chavez name.

Junior cannot afford to let his father or his countrymen down in this one.