Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3: Mike Tyson & Jake Paul Bet Big on the Trilogy Fight!

They shared a ring last November, but so many fans felt the fight that preceded theirs that night outdid it in some way as far as being more exciting. Jake Paul and Mike Tyson boxed and over 65 million fans watched on Netflix. But earlier that night, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano rumbled in a great, great fight. This Friday, the two female stars will do it again, in their trilogy fight.

And while fans are braced for what could prove to be the best, most thrilling fight yet between the Irish legend and the Puerto Rican favourite, Tyson and Paul are split on who will win. Paul of course co-promotes Serrano, so it should come as no real surprise that he is picking her to get the win this time. But Tyson, a fan of both women, is picking Taylor to win again.

Paul vs Tyson’s $1M Bet

And the two agreed to a bet to the tune of a cool $1million.

“A lot of people are saying that Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor’s fight was better than ours. They’re fighting again this weekend,” Paul said to Tyson via a video hookup.

“I’ve got Katie,” Tyson replied.

“I’ve got Amanda, you wanna bet?” Paul shot back.

“Yeah,” said Tyson.

“All right, we’ll make a bet. If Katie wins then you’ll get $1million, if Amanda wins then I get $1million,” Paul said.

Can Taylor Edge Serrano Again in a Thriller?

And Tyson agreed and the bet is on. So who wins the rubber-match and the wager? It’s tough to see anything but another close distance fight on Friday, and there also seems to be no way the fight will fail to be exciting and tense. These two female warriors really do bring out the best in one another.

Look for Taylor to again edge Serrano on the cards, leaving Jake Paul with a $1million debt to pay to Mike Tyson!