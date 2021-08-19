Canelo – Caleb Plant Back On; Now Targeted For November 6 In Las Vegas

According to sources who informed ESPN, Canelo Alvarez is now set to fight Caleb Plant in November; the target date being November 6, the fight headed to Las Vegas. As fans know, it was supposed to be Canelo Vs. Plant in September, only for the fight to fall apart (we wondered if for good) as Plant walked away, unhappy (seriously so) with Canelo’s demands.

Now, with the two sides having returned to the negotiating table, the fight – which will see an undisputed super-middleweight champion crowned – is back on.

The fight will be a pay-per-view fight, presented by PBC in association with Canelo Promotions. Canelo currently holds the WBC/WBA/WBO 168 pound titles, while the undefeated Plant is the reigning IBF champ at the weight. Canelo, 56-1-2 with 38 KO’s will have his third fight of the year in November, the Mexican superstar having stopped Avni Yildrim back in February and then Billy Joe Saunders in May.

Plant, 21-0(12) and at age 29 two years younger than Canelo, last saw action back in January of this year when he won a wide unanimous decision over Caleb Truax. That win marked the third IBF title retention for the man from Nashville, now living in Las Vegas, who goes by the highly original nickname of “Sweet Hands.”

Plant is super-confident he has the boxing ability needed to beat Canelo yet Alvarez will no doubt be a pretty hefty favourite to win the fight in November. Plenty of experts feel Canelo is the best fighter in the world today, pound-for-pound, and that nobody can beat him right now, while he’s on top of his game.

Canelo has faced all manner of styles and he has defeated all manner of styles. As smart a boxer as he is, it’s a tough job coming up with a scenario in which Plant pulls it off and defeats Canelo in November. But can Canelo get the KO or stoppage as he looks to achieve his goal of holding all four belts at 168 pounds?