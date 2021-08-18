Pacquiao reacts to Errol Spence fake injury conspiracy theorists

Manny Pacquiao came to the defense of Errol Spence Jr on Wednesday, letting the many conspiracy theorists know that they’re “short-minded” by saying that Errol purposefully pulled out of their fight on Saturday due to him being afraid rather than having suffered a bad eye injury.

(Photo credit: Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions)

In Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) saying that fans are being “Short-minded,” he’s going after many of his own fans, as many of them are the ones that have been pushing the fake injury narrative.

The fans have been saying Spence (27-0, 21 KOs) pulled out of the fight with Manny because he’d been knocked out TWICE by sparring partners, leaving him no choice but to back out because his punch resistance wasn’t there.

What has helped feed the conspiracy theorists is Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach, who has repeatedly said that Spence isn’t the same fighter after his car crash in 2019.

When fans heard, it helped reinforce their suspicions that Spence had pulled out of the fight with Pacquiao because he was having a hard time in training camp with the sparring partners, and he wanted to avoid a near-certain defeat.

Spence has been replaced by WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs), who has stepped up to the plate to attempt to beat the legend Pacquiao in their match this Saturday, August 21st, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In an unpopular decision by the promoters, they’re pricing the Pacquiao vs. Ugas fight at $74.99, which is the same price as when Spence was the opponent for Manny.

“It’s hard. If they were in the situation of Spence, they would understand and realize and understand about the situation,” said Pacquiao to Fighthub in reacting to the many boxing fans that believe Spence faked his eye injury to get out of fighting him.

“Of course, Errol Spence would not do that. To train hard and don’t want to fight,” Pacquiao continued. “A fighter is a fighter; he wants to fight. Nobody is going to cancel a fight after you’d already been training for how many months. They [conspiracy theorists] have to realize and think more and not become short-minded.

“I feel disappointed a little bit because I’ve been working hard and focusing on this training camp,” said Pacquiao about his thoughts on Spence pulling out of the fight.

“I did a lot of discipline, doing my best, but it’s a good thing that they told me the fight is not canceled, just a substation,” said Pacquiao. “There’s Ugas, and it happened that he’s on the undercard, who wants to challenge me like that.

“When I heard that it was Ugas, ‘The one who took your belt.’ ‘Okay, it’s interesting,'” Pacquiao said about him getting a chance to recapture the WBA welterweight title that was recently stripped from him by the World Boxing Association due to his long 20-month period of inactivity. “It’s kind of interesting.”

Boxing fans believe what they want to believe, and with the diehard fanatics that follow Pacquiao, some of them are ready to buy into any tripe.

The fact is, Spence was the favorite against Pacquiao, and he likely would have had no problems winning the fight if it had taken place. Spence wouldn’t back out of a fight that he was favored to win, and that would have made him a huge amount of money.

Moreover, the fight would have likely increased Spence’s popularity, assuring him of making even more money in future fights. Pacquiao was basically an Oscar De La Hoya for Spence to pluck clean and then use the victory as a tool to take his career to the next level.