Despite some suggestions that he was looking like a weight-drained fighter in the run-up to last night’s WBC light heavyweight title defence against Britain’s Anthony Yarde, “Mexican Monster” David Benavidez looked as strong and as powerful as ever as he dominated Yarde over the course of seven rounds.

Seventh-Round Shellacking Ends It

Benavidez got the stoppage win he vowed he would get, this in the seventh, when Yarde was taking a shellacking and was pulled out by the referee. The fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marked Benavidez’s first title defence, and he is now aiming to move up, temporarily, most likely, to go for glory at cruiserweight.

Cruiserweight Invasion Incoming

Now 31-0(25), 28-year-old Benavidez showed again last night that he is a real beast, perhaps the best 175-pounder in the world today. But, tired as he is of waiting around for a shot at Dmitry Bivol and/or Artur Beterbiev, Benavidez said after last night’s crushing win over a game but simply outgunned Yarde, who is now 0-3 in world title challenges, that he will next fight Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez.

The fight, a victorious, at his peak Benavidez said, will take place on May 2, on Cinco de Mayo, most likely in Las Vegas. And, boy, have we got a potential war/modern-day classic, absolute barn-burning slugfest to look forward to with this fight.

Zurdo’s Size vs. Benavidez’s Pressure

“I got some news for you guys. May 2nd, me versus Zurdo Ramirez, I’m going up to cruiserweight to challenge for his titles, so I’m excited for that,” Benavidez said. “I think it might be in Las Vegas. Cinco de Mayo, see you guys soon.”

Will it prove to be ‘Cinco de Kayo’ on May 2, and in which fighter’s favour? Ramirez is a fully-fledged cruiserweight, and he has been operating at the weight for some time. If, however, Benavidez, who showed last night that he can still make 175 without issue, can carry his blend of power, aggression, and all-around fitness up to 200 pounds with him, there is a chance he could overwhelm Ramirez, 48-1(30), the way he has overwhelmed so many of his ring rivals. Benavidez, for my money, is the most consistently reliable fighter to go to if you want to see action, with Benavidez also being a warrior who always wants to fight the best. He has to be applauded for wanting to risk things by taking on the formidable “Zurdo.” Ramirez, too, deserves credit for being willing to take on the man who is looking to invade his weight class.

Ramirez Vs. Benavidez, Benavidez Vs. Ramirez, whichever way you want it: It could be the 2026 FOTY.