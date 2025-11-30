Whittaker Says He’ll Face Benavidez “When I’m Ready”

Promoter Eddie Hearn wants to get newly crowned WBC Silver light heavyweight champion Ben Whittaker out in early 2026 for his next fight following his first-round knockout win over Benjamin Gavazi on Saturday night at the bp pulse LIVE Arena in Birmingham, England.

Whittaker made it clear at the post-fight press conference that he’s not in a hurry to challenge WBC 175-lb champion David Benavidez. Says he wants to beat him and other top fighters like him when he gets to that level. Whittaker also states that he wants to be someone that fighters avoid. That’s going to be hard because he’s already shown his flaws when he fought journeyman Liam Cameron.

Hearn wants to keep Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs) busy next year so he can keep improving slowly. He knocked out Gavazi (19-2, 13 KOs) quickly, dropping him twice before the fight was halted at 2:15 of the first round.

Whittaker’s trainer, Andy Lee, says he wants him to fight three times in 2026 against guys who can give him rounds. He needs to speak to Hearn about that because there are plenty of fighters in the 175-lb and 168-lb divisions that can give him the rounds he needs. He can’t do that if he’s fighting lesser guys like Gavazi.

“Yeah,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to the media when asked if he’d be interested in matching Ben Whittaker against the winner of the December 20th fight between Craig Richards and Dan Azeez. “If we’re in America next, it wouldn’t be one of those guys. I love domestic fights. The reality is, domestic fights sell better than anything in this country.”

Matching Whittaker against Azeez or Richards is a waste of time. He needs to fight better fighters than them if he wants to keep improving. Those guys are fringe level at best, and not going to help him prepare for Benavidez, David Morrell, or Benavidez.

“He needs rounds, but it’s so hard because he’s so talented,” said trainer Andy Lee about Whittaker. “By mid-2027, he should be with the top light heavyweights.

“I’m on my own journey. When I get there. I want to beat them,” said Whittaker about David Benavidez. “I want to be the man who they don’t want to fight. This is loveley Silver, but I want it gold. All in due time, ” said Whittaker about his new WBC Silver light heavyweight title he won against Gavazi.