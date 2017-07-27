Broner vs Garcia Livestream – Final Presser

SHOWTIME Sports® will offer live streaming coverage of the Adrien Boner vs. Mikey Garcia final press conference and weigh-in for Saturday’s 140-pound matchup live on SHOWTIME® from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Additionally, SHOWTIME Sports will offer live streams of undercard action on Saturday from Brooklyn and an international attraction from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The July 29 SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast is headlined by a blockbuster between two of boxing’s biggest stars as three-division world champion Mikey Garcia moves up to 140 pounds to face four-division champion Adrien Broner. SHOWTIME coverage will begin live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT as unbeaten former champion Jermall Charlo faces Jorge Sebastian Heiland in a middleweight world title eliminator.





On Saturday, live boxing coverage will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT with international coverage from Belfast as 2016 Fighter of the Year Carl Frampton makes his long-awaited homecoming against once-beaten Andres Gutierrez. Streaming coverage from Brooklyn begins at 7:15 p.m. ET / 4:15 p.m. PT as former heavyweight world title challenger Gerald Washington takes on undefeated Brooklyn native Jarrell Miller, plus the U.S. debut of female boxing star and Irish Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Taylor.