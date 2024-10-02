Manny Pacquiao, Mikey Garcia, Lucian Bute, Shawn Porter On The IBHOF Ballot For 2025

Four standout names, one of them really being a standout name, are on the International Boxing Hall of Fame ballot for 2025. The biggest, most obvious lock to go in here is living legend Manny Pacquiao, who is joined by, amongst others, Mikey Garcia, Lucian Bute, and Shawn Porter. As RingTV.com reports, ballots have been sent out to those eligible to vote, while a press announcement sometime in December will officially reveal the inductees for next year at Canastota.

While there is absolutely zero chance Pacquiao will fail to be enshrined, some fans may question the worthiness of Garcia, of Bute, and of Porter. No doubt, all three former champions were excellent fighters, but are they IBHOF worthy?

Garcia exited with a fine 40-2(30) record, with Mikey picking up wins over Orlando Salido, Juan Manuel Lopez, Roman Martinez, Dejan Zlatican, and Adrien Broner. Garcia, who won world titles at four weights, from featherweight to light-welterweight, lost only to Errol Spence (up at welterweight) and to Sandor Martin; this was his final fight.

Would you vote Garcia in?

Porter, who went out at 31-4-1(17), scored notable wins over Julio Diaz (after boxing to a draw with Diaz), Devon Alexander, Paulie Malignaggi, Adrien Broner, Andre Berto, Danny Garcia, and Yordenis Yugas. While the all-action Porter dropped close decisions in great fights with Keith Thurman and Errol Spence. A two-time welterweight champ, Porter was stopped just once, this by Terence Crawford in what proved to be his last fight.

Would you vote Porter in?

Bute, a former long-reigning IBF super-middleweight champ who retired with a 32-5(25) ledger, scored good, solid wins over Sakio Bika, William Joppy, Librado Andrade (twice, the first fight hugely controversial), Edison Miranda, and Glen Johnson. However, Bute did lose what might have been the biggest fight of his career when he was beaten by Carl Froch (via stoppage). Bute was also defeated by Jean Pascal, by James DeGale, by Badou Jack, and, in his final fight, by Eleider Alvarez.

Would you vote Bute in?

Again, Manny Pacquiao is for certain in, no arguments.