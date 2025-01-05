If It’s Adrien Broner For Devin Haney’s March Return, Will He Be A “Problem?”

As fight fans know, former two-time, two-weight champ Devin Haney is set to return to action in March. This will be his first fight back after losing to and then having a no-contest against Ryan Garcia. That fight took place in April, and since then, all manner of things have happened: Garcia tested positive for a banned substance, hence the no-contest, and Haney later filed a lawsuit against Garcia.

Now, Haney’s 2025 comeback could prove to be big, big news, as could “KingRy’s,” as it goes, his suspension soon to be up.

But who will “The Dream” Haney fight in March? Whispers are out there that say his opponent will be none other than former four-weight titlist Adrien Broner. And this fight could be interesting if it does happen. Broner, who has had perhaps as many out-of-the-ring troubles as Garcia has experienced, give or take, remains a name, and of course, he has never been stopped.

Haney is not a big puncher, but if he could come back with a vengeance and become the first man to stop “The Problem,” his comeback would be off and running in style. Broner, who once promised so much (and we could be writing the same words about Haney one day), has not won what could be called a big fight since 2017, and he is coming off a loss to Blair Cobbs. We just don’t know how much 35-year-old Broner has left at this point aside from his recognizable name.

But if it is Broner against Haney in March, you know you can expect some fun and games during the pre-fight hype. Broner can still talk a great game, at least he could the last time he was heading into a fight. Can 26-year-old Haney still fight a good fight, though? That’s the question. How much did that knockdown-filled fight with Garcia, an over-the-weight Garcia, take out of Haney?

Can Broner, 35-1-1(24) cause Haney, 31-0-0-1(15) any real problems if he tangos with him in March?