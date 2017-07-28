Carl Frampton misses weight for tomorrow’s fight with Andres Gutierrez, no longer a WBC eliminator for “The Jackal”

Earlier today, former WBA featherweight king Carl Frampton surprisingly failed to make weight for tomorrow night’s fight with Mexico’s Andres Gutierrez. The featherweight contest, originally a WBC final eliminator for both men, is now only a eliminator for Gutierrez. Frampton came in one-pound above the 126 pound limit.

Despite this, Frampton and his manager Barry McGuigan are hugely confident going into the Irish warrior’s first fight back since dropping a decision to Leo Santa Cruz in their rematch back in January. 30 year old Frampton isn’t likely to be too concerned over the fact that a win tomorrow will not now earn him a shot at reigning WBC featherweight champ Gary Russell Junior, as he is targeting a fight with IBF 126 pound ruler Lee Selby; this fight a possibility for later this year.

Still, it’s still somewhat surprising that Frampton, 23-1(14) came in a full pound overweight. Gutierrez is confident he can pull off the upset in Belfast, and he is very much looking at earning himself a crack at Russell’s crown.





McGuigan spoke before today’s weigh-in, telling The Independent how his fighter is ready to “win spectacularly.”

“He has always put pressure on himself. He always wants to perform the best he can and uses whatever triggers that by putting the onus on himself,” McGuigan, himself a former featherweight world champ, said. “Carl wants to win spectacularly. He wants to box the ears off this guy and take him out. I’m 100-percent confident and I think we are looking at a world title fight before the end of the year.”

Only it won’t be against Russell Jr. Frampton-Selby would be a huge all-British clash if it took place, but first Frampton must take care of business against the 24 year old Gutierrez, 35-1-1(25). Frampton cannot afford any mistakes in the fight similar to the one he made in not making weight.





Is there the smell of an upset surrounding tomorrow’s fight? Frampton remains the pick to win but the tough Mexican could prove extremely dangerous. Frampton, though, has gone on record as saying he simply has to win, that his very career is on the line.