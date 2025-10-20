Brian Norman Jr. insists that it’ll be his ring IQ, not his power, that will “shine” in his fight against challenger Devin Haney, leading him to victory on November 22, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Norman Jr. (28-0, 22 KOs) defends his WBO welterweight title against the recent newcomer to the 147-lb division, Haney (32-0, 16 KOs). There are many fans that are giving Brian Jr. no chance of winning. The oddsmakers currently have Norman Jr. a +120 to Haney’s -125 favorite.

Haney’s Movement Problem

Haney is going to have to figure out a different strategy for winning than the one he utiilized against Jose Ramirez earlier this year on May 2nd. He spent much of that fight moving around the ring, trying not to get hit, and flicking weak-looking jabs.

Devin only landed 70 punches in the entire fight, which an unusually low number for a former two-division world champion. He reportedly earned a $10 million purse for the fight, but his performance didn’t please the small crowd in attendance at Times Square in New York.

They were stone quiet. Some of the running Haney did in that fight turned him into a national joke with some fans. He can’t afford to do that again, especially with the money he’s being paid by Turki Alalshikh.

Shortly after the event, Turki issued his Tom and Jerry decree of no longer supporting those types of fighters that run around all night. Although he didn’t mention Haney by name, it’s believed the mandate was a result of his performance specifically.

Can Devin Handle Real Pressure?

“He is the opponent I’ve been dreaming of,” Norman told Sky Sports. “His strengths are his feet, his jab,” said Brian Norman Jr. to Sky Sports Boxing about his title defense against Devin Haney on November 22.

“But his weakness is Brian Norman Jr. The fact that I am me, the fact that I put this work in, the fact that I wake up early with the intensity and integrity that I have each and every day,” said Norman Jr.

“My IQ is what will shine in this fight,” said Norman Jr.

Eddy Pronishev has been breaking down boxing since 2012 — a sharp eye for tactics, zero patience for hype. His ringside takes cut through the noise, calling every fight exactly as he sees it.