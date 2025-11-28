Tim Bradley says he saw “residue” of the flaws in Devin Haney’s game last weekend against Brian Norman Jr., which leads him to believe Ryan Garcia will still “have his number” when they fight in 2026.

Bradley noted how Haney’s offense shut down in the second half of his fight with WBO welterweight champion Norman Jr last Saturday night.

The lack of activity is the same problem he showed in his previous fight against Jose Ramirez on May 2nd. After that performance, Bradley said he suspects that Devin has PTSD from the punishment he took in his fight with Ryan Garcia in 2024.

“I still see a little residue. It could be a part of a strategy. At the back end of the fight, he didn’t want to take too many chances because he didn’t want to open himself up,” said Tim Bradley to Fighthype when asked about his assessment of Devin Haney’s win over Brian Norman Jr.

It looked to fans like Haney was afraid to get hit by Norman Jr. They saw it as a case of him lacking confidence in his ability to handle Norman Jr’s punches. Whether that’s a problem that was caused by Ryan is unknown.

“I saw Norman marching forward, letting his hands go, and it was less and less activity coming from Devin,” said Bradley about Haney becoming gunshy late in the fight when pressured by Norman Jr. “Was that design? It could be. I’m just saying [Ryan] Garcia has his number.

“Can Dev be better? I think this is the best Dev that I’ve seen. Devin, being in his prime, could be the favorite going into the Garcia fight. But again, Garcia has got his number. It don’t matter. Sometimes a guy has your number, and Garcia seems to have it,” said Bradley.