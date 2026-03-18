“I don’t think he’ll ever fully recover; they broke him down,” Salas said, referring to the punishment Matías absorbed against Dalton. He pointed to the cumulative effect of Matías’ style rather than a single moment. “Punches aren’t candy; it all adds up.”

Matías, 33, has built his reputation as a pressure fighter who is willing to take shots to give them back. That approach brought success and a title run, but it also meant sustained damage over time. Salas’ view is that this type of wear doesn’t always show immediately, but it can surface once a fighter is pushed past a certain point.

He also made clear that the concern is not personal. Salas didn’t dress it up, tying the concern directly to the punishment Matías has taken over time. The tone was closer to a warning than a criticism.

“I would like him to recover well and come back to himself,” Salas said. “We’re all part of boxing.”

There is no confirmed return date yet for Matías, and he is not expected on the next Fresh Productions card in Puerto Rico this summer. That absence has added to the uncertainty around his situation.

Salas’ comments don’t settle anything, but they reflect a view from inside the sport that people pay attention to. Fighters with Matías’ style often walk a narrow line, and once it catches up, the change can be hard to reverse.