“They’re powerful, but that doesn’t mean anything if you’re not smart,” Hearn said to Cigar Talk. “When you say to them, tell me your plan. I don’t think they really have a plan.”

The Matchroom promoter pointed to what he described as low-profile cards and unfamiliar fighters, saying the early events have failed to register even among dedicated followers of the sport. He suggested that the rollout has relied more on branding than substance.

“I think they’re lazy,” Hearn said, contrasting that approach with the day-to-day demands of promoting boxing events, where constant pressure is required to build interest and sell fights.

Hearn also broadened the criticism to the UFC model, arguing that a guaranteed revenue structure reduces urgency in promotion and can lead to lower engagement over time. He said that without the pressure to sell each event, the intensity required to grow stars and build cards begins to fade.

Despite the criticism, Hearn recognized the size of the operation behind Zuffa, but maintained that boxing is not a sport that can be reshaped quickly without a detailed approach.

The timing of Hearn’s comments is telling. Just days ago, Zuffa Boxing signed Edgar Berlanga and Richardson Hitchins, and earlier this year, they took Conor Benn, a fighter Hearn has defended through massive public controversy.

Hearn is essentially calling out the UFC’s plug-and-play model. He’s betting that boxing fans won’t show up for unfamiliar fighters just because there’s a Zuffa logo on the screen. He thinks Dana is trying to avoid the grind of building a star from scratch.