David Benavidez Names Dmitry Bivol His Toughest Fight

Benavidez moves up to cruiserweight on May 2 to face Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in Las Vegas. The fight gives him something to work with while the top end of 175 stays tied up, but it doesn’t change who he has in mind.

“All of those fighters are tough. That is the highest level in the entire sport, but I believe 100% in what I can be,” Benavidez said to ESPN Knockout. “The toughest fight, in my opinion, is with Dmitry Bivol because he has beaten everyone, Canelo and [Artur] Beterbiev too.”

Bivol has the results to back that up. He controlled the fight with Canelo over twelve rounds and went 1-1 with Beterbiev across two close decisions, taking the second fight. His style is built on positioning, timing, and staying in control of distance, which makes him difficult to break down.

That’s a different look than the fights Benavidez usually gets. He works at a high pace and pushes exchanges, but Bivol doesn’t give opponents many chances to fight that way. He keeps things tight and picks his spots.

The two have also sparred, which gives Benavidez a better read than most fighters calling out opponents from the outside.

Ramirez comes first, and the size at cruiserweight brings a separate test. A win there keeps Benavidez moving toward the names he wants at 175. When he talks about the toughest one, he keeps coming back to Bivol.