“We received the contract last week, we are going through that,” Hearn said to Sky Sports Boxing. “He is about to get the all clear in terms of the physical side to return to full training, and that is great news. We expect to see him back in the ring in July.”

Joshua has not fought since December, following a car accident in Nigeria that led to the deaths of two close friends. The initial schedule had him returning in March and then facing Fury in August, but those plans have been moved back as his recovery has taken priority.

“I think it is very likely [he will have a tune-up fight],” Hearn said. “Fury has just had his tune-up fight with 12 really vital rounds to get him sharp for the next one, and I expect us to do the same.”

One route being explored is a fight with Deontay Wilder, with Hearn outlining a scenario where Joshua could face Wilder and Fury in succession. He made clear that no agreement is in place for that option and that any deal involving Wilder would need to be negotiated separately.

Wilder’s side has not confirmed any contact. Co-manager Shelly Finkel said the idea had not been discussed and that he would need to speak directly with Hearn before commenting further.

Joshua’s return date appears closer to being settled than his opponent, even as the Fury contract remains under review.