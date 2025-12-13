Boxing Tonight: Pacheco vs. Sadjo – Live Results from Stockton

Super middleweight Diego Pacheco faces Kevin Sadjo tonight in the main event.
Updates and results of the fights will be shown below.
Tonight’s main card
- Diego Pacheco vs. Kevin Lele Sadjo
- Joe Cordina vs. Gabe Flores Jr
- Ernesto Mercado vs. Antonio Moran
- Skye Nicolson vs. Yuliahn Luna
The location for tonight’s card is at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.
The event will be shown live on DAZN at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.
