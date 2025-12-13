Boxing Tonight: Pacheco vs. Sadjo – Live Results from Stockton


Will Arons - 12/13/2025 - Comments
Super middleweight Diego Pacheco faces Kevin Sadjo tonight in the main event.

Updates and results of the fights will be shown below.



Tonight’s main card

  • Diego Pacheco vs. Kevin Lele Sadjo
  • Joe Cordina vs. Gabe Flores Jr
  • Ernesto Mercado vs. Antonio Moran
  • Skye Nicolson vs. Yuliahn Luna

The location for tonight’s card is at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

The event will be shown live on DAZN at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.


