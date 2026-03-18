Ryan Garcia ‘Not That Good’ At His Best, Says Tim Bradley

This week, Bradley dismissed the usual explanations that follow Ryan, including form, preparation, or circumstances. He wasn’t talking about a bad night or a flawed performance. He was talking about the best version of Garcia and still coming to the same conclusion.

“You not that good, even the juiced-up Ryan Garcia,” Bradley said on his YouTube site, brushing aside any argument that a fully prepared version would look different.

Bradley tied that view to preparation on the other side of the ring. He believes Ryan, 27, is beatable for fighters who take the time to study him and come in with a plan, suggesting the distance isn’t as complicated as it’s often made out to be.

“If you know the stuff that I know, you’ll beat the hell out of Ryan Garcia,” he said.

He pointed to habits that keep showing up, the same openings and reactions that opponents can key in on if they are paying attention. Bradley’s tone made it sound like those issues have been there for a while and haven’t really changed.

The criticism wasn’t tied to one fight or one opponent. Bradley spoke in general terms about what he sees when he watches Garcia, pointing to habits and tendencies that, in his view, haven’t been corrected.

He’s treating the current version of Ryan as a finished product and judging it accordingly. He feels that what Garcia has shown is as good as it gets with him, and he’s not going to make any dramatic changes in his game.

He’ll need to for him to defeat Devin Haney in their proposed rematch in September, because that’s going to be a difficult fight this time. Haney has mastered his punch and grab style, and he’s hard to hit before he grabs his opponents in a bear hug.