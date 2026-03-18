Ryan Garcia’s next move may come down to risk management, not rivalry

That leaves Raul Curiel as a quieter option that is gaining traction behind the scenes.

Curiel has made it clear he wants the fight, pointing to his position in the rankings and his past sparring experience with Garcia. He has also leaned on support from Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and trainer Robert Garcia while pushing for the opportunity through WBC channels. The push is active, even if the résumé is still building.

From a business standpoint, the appeal is easy to see. Garcia is a new titleholder with momentum, a strong fan base, and a working relationship with DAZN. Matching him with a contender who brings action and a Mexican audience, but less uncertainty than the other names being discussed, offers a cleaner path to a first defense.

It’s still far from a sure thing win for Ryan. The way he looked in both of his last fights against Mario Barrios and Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, he might fall apart fighting someone on the level of Curiel. Dealing with pressure is a problem for Ryan, and that’s Curiel’s style.

Curiel, unbeaten and aggressive, would still bring a fan-friendly fight. The difference is the level of risk compared to Garcia’s other options.

Garcia has choices at 147. The next one may say more about what his team values right now than anything said publicly.