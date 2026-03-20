Eddie Hearn Questions Zuffa Boxing UK Depth on Sky Sports

The deal calls for multiple UK events each year. That requires fighters in camp, ready to take rounds, and opponents matched at the right level to keep cards moving without delays.

Speaking to TalkSport Boxing, Hearn pointed directly at the current setup.

“It depends what shows they give them. I think they’re doing four shows in the UK. It’s not a lot, but they haven’t got any UK fighters other than Conor Benn, whose contract expires in what, three weeks? So we’ll see what happens.”

He went further on the wider picture.

“I’ve said before, Zuffa and TKO are a big company, but they’ve got massive problems at the moment. The UFC, there’s a fighter revolt going on at the moment. Them moving into boxing has highlighted this problem and blown it up out of nowhere.”

The issue comes down to activity. Fighters need rounds, camps need structure, and matchmaking has to line up week to week. Without that, cards start to thin out once dates are fixed.

“At the moment, I would say Zuffa are eighth or ninth in terms of promotional rankings in terms of what they’re doing and the fighters they have, so they have got to try and move up the ladder and I’m not sure if they’re capable of doing it.”

Zuffa brings brand strength. Boxing still depends on active fighters and a steady run of shows.

“We’ll see the level of shows they put on Sky Sports. Jake Paul has got dates on Sky Sports, so whatever happens, it’s great to see Sky Sports back in boxing.”

Sky’s return puts it back into competition for UK dates and fighter visibility. Matchroom remains tied to DAZN, and Top Rank has also aligned its schedule there, giving those platforms a deeper pool for matchmaking.

Zuffa now steps into that environment with fewer options and a schedule to fill.

