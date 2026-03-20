“It won’t help him. It won’t help him at all,” Fury said to Sky Sports. “I punched the head off Usyk, and I’ll punch the head off AJ as well.”

The comment challenges the idea that Joshua can adjust his way to a different result. Training with Usyk would normally be seen as a step toward closing the distance at the top level. Fury is arguing that the issue isn’t preparation.

He also leaned into the scenario, suggesting he would welcome Usyk being involved on Joshua’s side if the fight is made.

“I hope he’s in the corner as well,” Tyson said. “I’ll bring Lennox Lewis into my corner. Let’s do it.”

Fury is set to return on April 11 against Arslanbek Makhmudov after a year away, but his focus is already moving toward Joshua as the next fight. Despite other options, including a title route, he continues to point to that matchup as the one he wants.

Joshua’s decision to bring Usyk into camp signals an attempt to sharpen his approach against a familiar style. Fury’s response makes clear he doesn’t believe that kind of adjustment will change anything if they share the ring.

Fury sees it as simple. The names in the corner won’t decide the fight. At 36, it’s an advanced age for a fighter like Joshua to be tinkering with a new approach.