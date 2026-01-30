No additional details were provided by the sanctioning body regarding the reason for the decision. The WBO did not indicate whether the fight would still move forward through private negotiations or whether a new title bout would be ordered.

The canceled hearing marked the second time the Sheeraz vs. Pacheco purse bid process had been rescheduled before ultimately being called off. Both fighters had previously been directed by the WBO to enter talks for the vacant title following Terence Crawford’s retirement and subsequent vacating of the organization’s belt.

The development follows a recent shift involving Sheeraz on another title front. Earlier this month, the WBC withdrew its order for a vacant title fight between Sheeraz and interim titleholder Christian Mbilli. That process ended when the WBC elected to upgrade Mbilli to full champion, eliminating the need for a purse bid.

Sheeraz had also been invited by the IBF to enter negotiations for its vacant super middleweight title against #1 ranked Osleys Iglesias, but declined to proceed at the time, citing his ongoing talks related to the WBC and WBO orders.

For now, the WBO has not announced a replacement bout or outlined next steps for its vacant super middleweight title. As of Friday, the organization has only confirmed that the Sheeraz vs. Pacheco purse bid process is no longer active, with further guidance expected at a later date.