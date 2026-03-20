Ricky Hatton Inquest Confirms Cause of Death, Intent Unclear

Hatton, 46, was found unresponsive at his home in Hyde on September 14, 2025, by his manager Paul Speak, who had gone to collect him for a planned trip to Dubai. The former two-weight world champion had been preparing for a comeback fight later in the year.

Senior coroner Alison Mutch ruled the medical cause of death as hanging but said she could not establish whether Hatton intended to take his own life.

“Richard John Hatton died having suspended himself from a ligature. (His) intention remains unclear as he was under the influence of alcohol and a neurological post-mortem found evidence of CTE.”

The court heard there was no note. Hatton was found fully dressed in an upstairs room, with an empty bottle of wine and a glass nearby. Emergency services attended but could not determine the exact time of death. There were no signs of disturbance at the property.

Post-mortem findings identified microscopic evidence of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. The condition is associated with repeated head trauma. No visible abnormalities were found in the brain during examination. Toxicology noted cannabis and evidence of prior cocaine use.

Family testimony was presented during the hearing. His son Campbell said he did not believe the death had been planned. He described a decline in his father’s short-term memory over recent years.

A statement from Hatton’s mother, Carol, described recent conversations about a return to the ring and plans to sell his home. She told the court his “eyes were sad” and recalled their final embrace.

Mutch described Hatton as “clearly a man who was looking forwards and making plans” and noted his strong connection to his family.

The ruling follows an earlier hearing in October 2025, where the initial cause of death was outlined before the full inquest was scheduled.

Hatton had spoken publicly about his mental health and worked with the Campaign Against Living Miserably. His death drew a strong response across boxing and beyond, with figures from the sport and Manchester community attending his funeral.

The verdict closes the legal process, but the question of intent remains unresolved.