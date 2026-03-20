Tyson Fury Fires Back at John Fury Before Makhmudov Fight April 11

John Fury’s remarks pointed to a breakdown in their relationship and doubts over his son’s direction. Tyson Fury answered those claims directly.

“I’m the same fighter [compared to five years ago], I’m the same fighter as I’ve always been, same OG. In the next five years I will still be the same, always,” Fury told ESPN.

He backed his view by pointing to both Usyk fights.

“I believe I performed absolutely awesome in both those fights against Usyk. If you like slick counter punching and boxing the head off a boxer people can’t touch, then you like the first one. Then if you like someone on the front foot bombing down the middle then you like the second one. They were brilliant performances.”

Fury maintained that his level has not dropped, despite the results.

“I’m over the moon with those performances. I can’t do anything about the fact that I didn’t get the decisions. But in my mind I performed excellent in those fights. I don’t feel as though I’ve gone backwards or I’m too old or whatever. I feel like they were prestige performances and if I would have got the decision nobody would have said s**t, would they?”

He also addressed his stage in the sport.

“We are always evolving as fighters and people, we are always changing and learning things. Even at this old age of 37 you can always learn on the daily. I’ve always been a genius in the boxing ring, I’ve always been a dolphin in that boxing ring.”

The result will show whether Fury can still handle a heavy-handed opponent who steps in behind his shots and keeps the pressure on.