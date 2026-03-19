Ammo Williams team expects to “take” title from Carlos Adames

That line sets the tone for how the challenger’s side views the matchup. The emphasis is on effort and persistence rather than control or a technical edge over the champion. It’s going to take pressure and power for Ammo Williams (20-1, 13 KOs) to dethrone the skilled champion, Adames.

Williams is moving into his first world title fight against a more experienced opponent in Adames, who has already operated at this level. The approach outlined by his team reflects that difference. There is no suggestion of a slow-paced fight at range. They know that it’s got to be a slugfest for Ammo to win, because he’s not shown the ability to box at the level of a fighter of Adames’ level.

Instead, it points to a physical fight. Williams will have to stay there, take what comes back, and keep working until something opens up. That means getting through hard rounds without falling apart, especially against an opponent who’s used to this level. Those are the kind of rounds that decide these fights.

That approach matches what promoter Eddie Hearn said earlier in the same press conference, where he pointed to the need for Williams to “find a way” rather than rely on outboxing the champion. Together, those comments point to a shared understanding of the kind of fight expected. There is no talk of easing into it or building a lead early.

The title remains with Adames until it is taken. Williams’ team is preparing for a fight where that has to be done the hard way.