ESB Best of 2016! Frampton, Thurman, Álvarez, More!

By Paul “Paparazzi” Jones & Justin Jones – As the world celebrates the New Year, we reflect on the sweet science in 2016 by unveiling our yearly boxing awards:
Fighter of the Year
Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton
Honorable Mention
- Vasyl ‘Hi-Tech’ Lomachenko
- Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford
- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez
Fight of the Year
Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman vs. Shawn ‘Showtime’ Porter*
Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz**
(* = ‘Paparazzi’ Jones’ pick; ** = Justin Jones’ pick)
Honorable Mention
- Andre ‘S.O.G.’ Ward vs. Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev
- Jesus Soto Karass vs. Yoshihiro Kamega – I
- Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte vs. Dereck ‘Del Boy’ Chisora
Knockout of the Year
Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez KO Amir ‘King’ Khan
Honorable Mention
- Joe Smith Jr. KO Bernard ‘The Executioner’ Hopkins
- Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder KO Artur ‘Szpila The Pin’ Szpilka
- Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam KO Alfonso Blanco
- Genaro Gamez KO Vernon Alston
Trainer of the Year
Shane McGuigan
Honorable Mention
- Robert Garcia
Promoter of the Year
Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Sport)
Prospect of the Year
Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin
Honorable Mention
- Oleksandr Gvozdyk
- Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney
Upset of the Year
Joe Smith Jr. KO Bernard ‘The Executioner’ Hopkins
Honorable Mention
- David Emanuel ‘El Pirata’ Peralta SD Robert ‘The Ghost’ Guerrero
Robbery of the Year
Maurice ‘Mighty Mo’ Hooker DRAW Darleys Perez
Honorable Mention
- Antonio ‘Relentless’ Orozco UD Abner ‘Jaeger’ Lopez
- Dusty Hernandez Harrison SD Mike ‘The Silent Assassin’ Dallas Jr. ■
Contact ‘Paparazzi’ Jones: [email protected]
Contact Justin Jones: Twitter@jusjones29
More from ‘Paparazzi’ Jones and Justin Jones:
OPEN MIC: Boxing’s Biggest Free Agent, Mikey Garcia, Ready To Reclaim His Spot As One of Boxing’s Best After 2 ½ Year Layoff — Santa Cruz, Frampton, Golovkin, More!
OPEN MIC: An Interview With Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed — Crawford, Postol, Golovkin, Broner, More!
Peterson Eyes Big Fights Against Khan, Crawford, or Postol with a Win Over Díaz Jr.