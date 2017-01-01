ESB Best of 2016! Frampton, Thurman, Álvarez, More!

Boxing News 24/7


By Paul “Paparazzi” Jones & Justin Jones – As the world celebrates the New Year, we reflect on the sweet science in 2016 by unveiling our yearly boxing awards:

Fighter of the Year

Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton

Honorable Mention

  1. Vasyl ‘Hi-Tech’ Lomachenko
  2. Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford
  3. Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

 

Fight of the Year

Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman vs. Shawn ‘Showtime’ Porter*

Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz**

 

(* = ‘Paparazzi’ Jones’ pick; ** = Justin Jones’ pick)

Honorable Mention

  1. Andre ‘S.O.G.’ Ward vs. Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev
  2. Jesus Soto Karass vs. Yoshihiro Kamega – I
  3. Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte vs. Dereck ‘Del Boy’ Chisora

 

Knockout of the Year

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez KO Amir ‘King’ Khan

Honorable Mention

  1. Joe Smith Jr. KO Bernard ‘The Executioner’ Hopkins
  2. Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder KO Artur ‘Szpila The Pin’ Szpilka
  3. Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam KO Alfonso Blanco
  4. Genaro Gamez KO Vernon Alston

 

Trainer of the Year

Shane McGuigan

Honorable Mention

  1. Robert Garcia

 

Promoter of the Year

Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Sport)

 

Prospect of the Year

Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin

Honorable Mention

  1. Oleksandr Gvozdyk
  2. Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney

 

Upset of the Year

Joe Smith Jr. KO Bernard ‘The Executioner’ Hopkins

Honorable Mention

  1. David Emanuel ‘El Pirata’ Peralta SD Robert ‘The Ghost’ Guerrero

 

Robbery of the Year

Maurice ‘Mighty Mo’ Hooker DRAW Darleys Perez

Honorable Mention

  1. Antonio ‘Relentless’ Orozco UD Abner ‘Jaeger’ Lopez
  2. Dusty Hernandez Harrison SD Mike ‘The Silent Assassin’ Dallas Jr. ■

 

Contact ‘Paparazzi’ Jones: [email protected]

Contact Justin Jones:  Twitter@jusjones29

 

More from ‘Paparazzi’ Jones and Justin Jones:

OPEN MIC: Boxing’s Biggest Free Agent, Mikey Garcia, Ready To Reclaim His Spot As One of Boxing’s Best After 2 ½ Year Layoff — Santa Cruz, Frampton, Golovkin, More!

OPEN MIC: An Interview With Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed — Crawford, Postol, Golovkin, Broner, More!

Peterson Eyes Big Fights Against Khan, Crawford, or Postol with a Win Over Díaz Jr.

 

 

