Carl Frampton retires after loss to Jamel Herring

In disappointing news, Carl Frampton (28-3, 16 KOs) announced his retirement on Saturday night, ending a great career following his sixth-round knockout loss to WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring (23-2, 11 KOs) at the Ceasars Palance in Dubai, UAE.

Frampton showed tonight that he still has the talent to compete, but he’s not big enough to fight oversized super featherweights like Herring. There aren’t too many fighters in the 130-lb division as big as Herring, and Frampton made it tough on himself by choosing him.

Carl hit the deck twice in the fight, going down in the fifth from left to the head and in the sixth from a textbook left uppercut from Herring.

The fight ended with Frampton’s corner wisely throwing in the towel after he started to getting beaten up after his knockdown in the sixth.

Frampton gave it his all

The Jackal had stated before the fight that he’d retire if he lost to Herring, and he’s keeping his word. He’s walking away from the sport after 12 years as one of the best fighters in boxing.

With wins over the likes of Nonito Donaire, Scott Quigg, Leo Santa Cruz, and Kiko Martinez, Frampton is hanging up his gloves after a fine career.

The 5’5 1/2″ Frampton gave it his all 100% against the 5’10 1/2″ Herring, but he didn’t have the size to get near him to land his shots tonight.

The lanky southpaw Herring picked Frampton off with jabs, hard left hands, and his check right hooks when he was coming in.

Herring enjoyed one of his career-best performances, landing his shots at a high percentage against the smaller Frampton.

Just when Frampton started to have some success in the fourth round, he was dropped in the fifth after walking into a left hand from Herring.

Although the punch wasn’t devastatingly powerful, Frampton didn’t see it coming, and it shook him up.

Frampton’s retirement announcement

“I said before the fight I’d retire if I lost, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” said Frampton about his retirement decision. “I want to just to dedicate my life to my family now. Boxing has been good to me. I just got beat by the better man. I really struggled to get inside on him.”

It was too much for Frampton to try to get within reach of Herring, as that guy is arguably a lightweight in size.

Frampton is a pumped-up super bantamweight, fighting two divisions above his best weight class tonight.

In going against the massive Herring, Frampton was fighting a guy that was unquestionably three divisions bigger than him. Herring should be fighting at 135 along with the likes of Teofimo Lopez, Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, and Devin Haney.

Donaire reacts to Frampton’s retirement

“I give the man great respect. He’s a legend in his own right,” said Nonito Donaire on Instagram in reacting to Frampton’s retirement announcement.

“He’s done what many fighters could not,” Donaire continued about Frampton. “Not only as a champion and a great person, but he’s done so much in the boxing world.

“You can only tip your hat and give the biggest respect for him. I wish him luck in life and anything. I’m here if you need me in any way, you know that,” said Donaire.

Frampton beat Donaire by a 12 round decision in 2018 in a thrilling fight.