Bohachuk Aims to Show Vergil Ortiz Jr. Who’s Boss

WBC interim junior middleweight champion Serhii Bohachuk says he will show Vergil Ortiz Jr., who is “boss” tonight, in their fight at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Bohachuk’s Claim to the 154-Pound Division

Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) states that he’s been at 154 longer than the newcomer Vergil Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs), and he feels it’s his division. Ortiz Jr. is the newbie, and he must bow down to the champion tonight.

It’s a difficult fight for fans to predict because both fighters have a lot of power, and they’re easy to hit. It could come down to which of them has the better chin.

Tonight’s Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Jr. event will be live on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

The Ortiz Jr. Theatrics

Vergil, 26, and his father, Ortiz Sr, were both worked up during Friday’s weigh-in, riled for unknown reasons. Bohachuk and his management had no idea why Vergil Jr. and his dad heated, but they were likely in a theatrical mode, trying to create some orchestrated drama to get fans interested in the fight.

For fighters to get attention to their fights, they need Marlon Brando-like acting skills to dramatize their press conferences and interviews. Without that, it takes a lot longer for a fighter to become popular, no matter how talented they are. Vergil Ortiz Jr. seems to have figured that out. Hence, there was a blowup for no reason during Friday’s weigh-in.

“I have good fight and very good opponent. It’ll be very hard, but I’m happy,” said Serhii Bohachuk to Title Sports Network, talking about his fight tonight against Vergil Ortiz Jr. “I want to show my fans good boxing with good opponent. That’s my goal.

“I want to win and show the fans that I’m the best boxer in this division. I don’t know. For me, I’m a good person,” said Bohachuk about being confused about why Ortiz Jr. and his father, Vergil Sr., were so upset at the weigh-in on Friday.

Bohachuk is going to need a good chin for him to handle the power that Vergil Jr. will be bringing tonight because he only has one style of fighting. He’s a brawler, and he seems to feel he can knock out everybody he faces. He’s stopped his last two opponents in the first round, and he’ll use the confidence from those wins to try and KO Bohachuk tonight.

“I have a fight with him. It’s boxing, it’s a sport. Come on, guys. Don’t worry, be happy. He’s a good guy with a good record,” said Bohachuk. “I sparred with him a lot. I know him. He’s a good fighter, but I’m better. I’m a champion, and I hold this title [WBC interim 154-lb belt].

“I have a good plan. I’ll show you. 154 is my division. I’m the boss here. My goal is to stay the world champion. I need all the belts for this weight division. My division is the best because I have a lot of good opponents. Sebastian Fundora, Madrimov, Crawford, and Tim Tszyu.

Ortiz Jr. has knocked out his first two opponents in the first round since moving up to 154, and it could be a sign that his power has increased in this weight class.

The Ukrainian Spirit

“There’s a lot of interesting opponents for me. I’m very happy because I’m interested in the best opponents. Of course, my people motivate me because the Ukrainian people are strong people. You can’t break Ukrainian people. Ukrainian people are very strong.

“It motivated me, and I want to win and motivate my people and show that Ukraine is a strong country. Ukraine is a winner country. Come and watch the fight,” said Bohachuk.

If Bohachuk can beat Vergil Jr. tonight, it would mean a lot to his fans because he is a good fighter with a lot of power. No one has beaten Vergil Jr., and he’s seen as a can-miss future world champion.

“I thought Madrimov won because he was more active,” said Bohachuk, describing his belief that Israil Madrimov deserved the win against Terence Crawford last Saturday night. “It was my choice,” said Bohachuk.

A lot of fans also thought Madrimov deserved the win against Crawford, but he was facing a popular fighter and those type of guys are difficult to beat by a decision.