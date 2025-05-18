Serhii Bohachuk Picks Up Unanimous Decision Win Over Mykal Fox, Wants Shot At Fundora – Boxing Results

Last night in Commerce, near California, 154 pound contender Serhii Bohachuk scored a ten-round unanimous decision over Mykal Fox to edge closer, Bohachuk hopes, to a shot at WBO super-welterweight champ Sebastian Fundora. Scores were 97-93, 97-93, and 98-92, for the 30 year old who is now two wins removed from his very close decision loss of a war with Vergil Ortiz Jr. Bohachuk is now 26-2(24). Fox of Maryland, is now 24-4(5) and the southpaw is still to be stopped in a fight.

Ukraine’s Bohachuk was facing a man who has similar physical dimensions to Fundora; Fox standing 6ft 3, with an 81-inch reach. And as expected, Fox began last night’s fight well with him utilising his reach. Bohachuk was doing his utmost to cut off the ring. Fox was, it looked like, trying to pick up points without taking much of anything in return.

Fox frustrates early – but Bohachuk’s pressure tells

It wasn’t a great fight, nothing like the kind of thrilling action Bohachuk is more than capable of providing, and it wasn’t until the middle rounds that Bohachuk, a year the older man at age 30, began to get fully into his groove. Bohachuk worked the body and he also threw hooks and an overhand right upstairs.

In short, Bohachuk was by far the more aggressive fighter of the two, and he was landing more punches. Fox, known as “The Professor,” certainly knows his way around the ring, and some of the rounds, the earlier ones in particular, were quite tough to score.

Bohachuk targets Fundora or Ortiz Jr – but wants a title next

Bohachuk said after his win that he feels he could fight again “tomorrow,” and he will now be a very interested observer when “Towering Inferno” Fundora runs it back with Tim Tszyu in their rematch in July (this fight to take place on the undercard of the much maligned Mario Barrios-Manny Pacquiao fight).

Bohachuk, who briefly held the WBC interim belt at 154 pounds, now aims to become a full champion. While plenty of fans do want to see Bohachuk and Ortiz Jr fight a rematch.