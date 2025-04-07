Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox: May 17th Fight in Los Angeles Key to Title Contention

Highly ranked junior middleweight contender Serhii Bohachuk(25-2, 24 KOs) will face Mykal Fox (28-4, 5 KOs) on May 17th. Bohachuk is ranked #1 WBC at 154 and is positioned to challenge for a world title against champion Sebastian Fundora.

The former WBC interim 154-lb champion Bohachuk is coming off a sixth-round stoppage victory over Ishmael Davis on December 21st in Riyadh.

Manouk Akopyan is reporting that Bohachuk will be fighting Fox in Los Angeles. Being matched against the former welterweight Mykal Fox seems like a waste of time. Fox had struggled at 147, losing three straight fights shortly before moving up to 154.

He’s beaten a couple of no-name, lower-level fighters since moving up, but he’s nowhere near the level of Bohachuk. For Fox to go from fighting 3-5-2 level opponents to taking on Serhii, it’s not going to end well for him.

Mykal Fox’s Last Six Opponents

Yainel Alvarez

Donald Ward

Egidijus Kavaliauskas: Loss

Gabriel Maestre: Loss

Luke Santamaria: Loss

John Arellano

In Bohachuk’s previous fight, he’d lost a controversial 12-round majority decision to Vergil Ortz Jr. on August 10th last year in a contest he appeared to win. Not surprisingly, Vergil Jr. wasn’t interested in giving Bohachuk a rematch, and you can’t blame him. With the punishment he took in that fight and the gift decision, it’s wise that he not rematch him.

Bohachuk is one of those types of fighters that contenders and champions avoid. He’s not ever going to have an easy time getting fights unless he can work his way into a mandatory spot and capture a world title.

As we saw in his loss to Vergil Jr, the judges aren’t going to do him any favors. He’s going to have to knock out the popular A-side fighters. If he can get a title shot against Fundora, it’s almost a given that he’d need to knock him out to win.