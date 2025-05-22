Serhii Bohachuk Says Sebastian Fundora Will Knock Tim Tszyu Out In Rematch, Wants Him Next

Tim Tszyu’s career will absolutely be on the line on the night of July 19, this as he will fight Sebastian Fundora in a risky rematch. It was Fundora, AKA “The Towering Inferno,” who put the first defeat on Tszyu’s pro record, this as the freakishly tall and long fighter scored a bloody 12-round decision win over the Australian star.

The nasty cut Tszyu suffered as the result of a stray elbow early in the battle saw him drenched in blood. Tszyu showed real heart by fighting through limited vision, but he was a beaten man. Things got even worse in his next fight, this as Tszyu was stopped in three rounds by Bakhram Murtazaliev. Now, it’s must-win time for the former 154 pound champion, and Tszyu is confident he will get his revenge over Fundora, this on the undercard of the Mario Barrios-Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas.

Bohachuk says Tszyu is getting stopped this time

But Serhii Bohachuk, who wants a shot at WBC super-welterweight champ Fundora, says things will be bad for Tszyu in the rematch.

“Fundora’s gonna knock him out,” Bohachuk said with regards to the Tszyu rematch, this as he spoke with Red Gloves News. “This time he’s gonna knock him out. Of course I want it [a fight with Fundora]. I want to fight the best.”

Tszyu’s career at risk as Bohachuk waits in line for his shot

Bohachuk is coming off a wide decision win over Mykal Fox, who has similar physical dimensions to Fundora, and this past Saturday’s fight was clearly a dress rehearsal for the 30 year old known as “El Flaco.” But is 30 year old Bohachuk right, will Fundora KO Tszyu this time around? If so, it’s pretty tough to imagine where Tszyu’s career would go moving forward.

But as far as Bohachuk is concerned, he wants to become a world champion, he wants to, as he says, fight the best. Fundora may well have to accommodate Bohachuk should he get the repeat win over Tszyu, as the Ukrainian southpaw with the 26-2(24) record is the number one contender with the WBC at 154 pounds.

Fans know all about how exciting, and how tough Bohachuk is, this after seeing him go to war with Vergil Ortiz Jr. Can Bohachuk defeat Fundora should he get the opportunity to fight him?